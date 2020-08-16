1/1
John "Jack" Caster
1931 - 2020
John "Jack" Loyd Caster
October 6, 1931 - August 1, 2020
John (Jack) Lloyd Caster was reunited with his beautiful wife, Nancy, in heaven on August 1st, 2020. Jack was born in Missouri on October 6th, 1931 to John L. Caster and Nellie Mae Smith. Jack moved from Missouri to Murtaugh, Idaho with his family at a young age where he attended Murtaugh schools. Shortly after graduating, he married the love of his life, Nancy Faye Williams, on September 23rd, 1950 in Elko, Nevada. They made their home in Jerome, Idaho where their three children John, Debra and Russell were born. Jack was employed at Idaho Power in Twin Falls, then later transferred to Gooding, Idaho in 1957. There he raised dairy cows and enjoyed growing many varieties of fruits and vegetables. Strawberries were always his favorite. Jack and Nancy moved to Cascade, Idaho in 1978 where he was a local representative for Idaho Power until he retired in 1990. Jack always loved to hunt and fish, and living in Cascade was the ideal place for all of his favorite hobbies. In 2000, they moved to Nampa, Idaho where they could be closer to their children: John Lloyd Caster and his wife Sandy of Nampa, Idaho, Debra Caster Williamson and her husband Guy of New Brunswick Canada, and Russell L. Caster and his wife Linda of Payette, Idaho, along with 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, two brothers, three sisters and one grandson. His sister Maxine still resides in Spokane, Washington. He will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 10:30am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Nampa, Idaho




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
August 12, 2020
Uncle Jack with his gift of humor and smiles will be missed by all.
Stacy Callen
Family
August 12, 2020
My Sweet Father....Always there for his family. He is loved by us all and we have wonderful memories of him. Forever in our hearts Daddy....❤
Debbie Williamson
Daughter
