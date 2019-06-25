Resources More Obituaries for John Dickman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Dickman

August 10, 1954 - June 15, 2019

John Dickman unexpectedly passed away on the 15th of June 2019. John was born to Alice & Marvin Dickman on August 10th 1954 in Grand Island, Nebraska. John's childhood was filled with joyful memories of family and friends either at the family farm, or at Johnson lake. His childhood was shaped largely by the tragic death of his father to an automobile accident in 1965. In 1967 Alice met Heyward Weller and in 1968, they married and moved to Nampa Idaho where they bought and managed the Flamingo Trailer Court. Heyward stepped in to become John's father and they spent great amounts of time hunting and fishing together. In 1969 Alice gave birth to John's sister, Lisa (Weller) Hamilton.

John attended Vallivue Highschool and graduated in 1972. After graduating, he attended Boise State University for a year until he found his calling driving semi-trucks. John was an independent guy and the autonomy of driving truck was perfect for his personality. After a few years building experience he was hired at Western Construction Inc and became a member of the Teamsters Local 483. He drove for Western until he retired in 2017. Road construction was a love-hate relationship for John as he loved collecting rocks and stories from projects around the northwest, but hated to be away from his beautifully manicured yard, and Zinnias. During the 1970's and 1980's John spent much of his free time with friends on outdoor adventures in Hells Canyon and throughout the state.

By 1980 he had met and fell in love with Lynne Denne, they were married in 1980. John's only son, Colt, was born in 1982 and became the central part of John's life. He made it no secret that he was a proud Marine Dad and was looking forward to seeing Colt be promoted to Major this summer. John was even more proud of his Grandsons and was counting the days until Colt retired from the Marine Corps and returned with his family to Idaho so they could be closer together.

Although John had many joys during the last half of his life, like snow skiing, whitewater rafting and collecting music, he found his true joy, hosting parties and Barbeques at his house. His hosting skills have become legendary. In 1998 John moved to his forever home "The Little Ponderosa" up on the hill, where he could forever look out at his view of Bogus Basin and the Owyhee mountains. His home was his pride and joy, where anyone was welcome. Later in his life he loved hosting Saturday night poker tournaments for his friends. John had a big heart and was always there to help. After helping manage his step-father's terminal care, and then his mother's, he had time to retire. Retired life was great with motorcycle rides, trips to visit his grandsons in Washington D.C., BBQs and dinners with friends, Saturday night poker, and new toys. He recently finished his shop where he would tinker with projects, tell tall tales with his friends, and practice his building skills. He was greatly looking forward to Colt's retirement and return to Idaho so that the family could be closer together.

John's larger-than-life personality will be forever missed. He is survived by his sister Lisa and brother-in-law Phillip Hamilton, their daughters', Ashley Anne-Marie and Lilyanna Grace Hamilton, his son J. Colt and his daughter-in-law Chelsi Dickman and his grandsons' Camden and Carson Dickman.

Even with his death, he is bringing people together for one last party. A celebration of John's life will be held at his home, 6:00 P.M. Friday, June 28th, 2019.

Even with his death, he is bringing people together for one last party. A celebration of John's life will be held at his home, 6:00 P.M. Friday, June 28th, 2019.

The family requests that any memorials be made in the form of personal visits to the Dickman Family Bench, to talk with John, at the Canyon Hill Cemetery. The Dickman family bench is located to the west of the mausoleum overlooking the Boise River.