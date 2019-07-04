John Leroy Drinkall

October 22, 1941 - June 23, 2019

At 77 years old and multiple years of suffering with cancer and COPD, Johnny quietly passed to a place where he would be free and without pain. He was born in Los Angeles, but spent the majority of his life in Nampa, ID. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1959. When he left high school he immediately started on a career path as a professional musician. Johnny played with The Statesmen, The CorVettes, The Entertainment Committee, Little Big Band, Today's Reaction, Dino's and finally wrapped it up with Sarsaparilla before moving to Salt Lake to start a new adventure. The next 23 years he spent as an award-winning Admissions Director for ITT Technical Institute. When he retired from ITT in West Covina, he and his wife came back home to Idaho to be grandparents and close to family.

Johnny has a great deal of friends in the Treasure Valley and more that know him from playing the drums. It always amazed the crowd when he would not only play the drums, but grab his trumpet and play them simultaneously without missing a beat. He loved the Oregon Coast, jazz and anything that flew, but his passion was for his two sons, Darren and Jamey. Johnny truly lives on through them.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Denyce, his boys and three grandchildren. A private musical celebration is being planned for Sunday, July 14th. If you would like to attend, please contact Denyce Drinkall at 208 866-8719. The family would also like to mention the incredible staff at Doctor's Hospice who assisted and loved Johnny as much as we did. To Irene and Spencer, thank you for your kindness and support through all this. I know that he deeply appreciated everything you did for him. So, in his words, "See you in a minute." Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 4, 2019