Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Eddlemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Eddlemon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Eddlemon Obituary
John Roy Eddlemon, 76, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at a local hospital. A viewing for family and friends will be Monday, November 18 from 9 AM until the time of service at 11 AM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Burial will take place in Meridian Cemetery. To view John's full obituary, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. S., Nampa.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -