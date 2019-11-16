|
John Roy Eddlemon, 76, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at a local hospital. A viewing for family and friends will be Monday, November 18 from 9 AM until the time of service at 11 AM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Burial will take place in Meridian Cemetery. To view John's full obituary, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. S., Nampa.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019