JOHN HENRY GIBSON
MARCH 4, 1955 - JULY 10, 2019
John Henry Gibson, 64, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at a Meridian Hospital. He was born March 4, 1955 in Fort Bragg, California to Karl and Dorothy Gibson. Committal services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth. Memorial services will follow at 12:00, noon at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Emmett. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019