Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gibson Obituary
JOHN HENRY GIBSON
MARCH 4, 1955 - JULY 10, 2019
John Henry Gibson, 64, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at a Meridian Hospital. He was born March 4, 1955 in Fort Bragg, California to Karl and Dorothy Gibson. Committal services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth. Memorial services will follow at 12:00, noon at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Emmett. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now