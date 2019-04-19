Services Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel 415 12th Avenue South Nampa , ID 83651 (208) 442-8171 Memorial service 4:00 PM Nampa First Church of the Nazarene 601 16th Ave. View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Harris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Harris

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Furman Harris

June 22, 1923 - April 15, 2019

John Furman Harris, 95, of Nampa, passed away at Karcher Estates on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at 4pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. So. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

John was born to Rev. Furman and Dorothy Harris on June 22, 1923 in Laurel, Montana. Furman Harris was a Pastor for the Church of the Nazarene and kept his family moving about the northwest Pastoring and starting churches in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana. As part of that legacy, his son, John, obtained his education at Northwest Nazarene College and graduated in 1949. John continued on with his education in Spokane, Washington at St Luke's Hospital School of Medical Technology graduating from there in 1950. Degrees received were in chemistry, biology, and medical technology.

It was while attending NNC that John met his first wife, Vernadean Spurbeck. They were married on August 3, 1948 in Nampa. Following their marriage they moved to Spokane, WA to further their education. After a few years in Spokane they moved back to Nampa where John and Vernadean both worked at Samaritan Hospital for a couple of years. In 1955, John and Vernadean relocated to Springfield, Oregon where John came to operate a new laboratory in a new hospital, McKenzie-Willamette. It was in Springfield where John and Vernadean worked and raised their children until they relocated to Nampa, Idaho in March of 2009 to be closer to family members that had moved there. John spent his life as an active member of his church, his church board, a friendly neighbor, a constant ride to church for all ages, and a visitor to shut ins until the very last day he could drive. John truly had a servant's heart.

In December of 2009, John's wife, Vernadean, passed away. They had been married 61 years. John was grateful for the full life they had together but missed their companionship. As John had always said, "The Lord will provide", and the Lord soon did. John Harris and Joyce Yancey (Kincaid) were married September 17, 2011 and remained happily married until his death on April 15, 2019. During the seven and a half years they were together, John and Joyce spent a great deal of time traveling to Arizona to visit friends and Joyce's son, Rich Humphrey. They also sang in the local Grace Notes Choir, attended TWO churches; College Church of the Nazarene and First Church of the Nazarene, and made daily visits to living facilities to minister and share God's Word. John and Joyce also enjoyed spending time with the many family members including John's sister, Carol Harris who lived in the same facility, and children and grandchildren that John and Joyce both had that lived nearby. John was also blessed by very special nieces and nephews and great ones as well. On one of the days before his passing, his great nieces and nephew came and sang to him and he was able to join in with his hearty tenor voice.

John is survived by his wife, Joyce P. Harris, Nampa; his sister, Carol Harris, Nampa, John's children, Dean and Jennifer Larson, Salem, Oregon, Steve and Brenda Boyle, Nampa, Idaho, Lloyd Harris, Moorpark, California and Keith and Ann Kline, Kuna, Idaho; and seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Joyce's children include, Gary and Joanne Humphrey, Salem, Oregon, Darrell and Carol Humphrey Nampa, Idaho, Rich Humphrey, Sun City, Arizona, and Ron and Ruthanne Humphrey, Caldwell, Idaho. John was preceded in death by his brother, Paul W. Harris and his sister in law Lillian Harris. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019