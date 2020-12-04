John L. Hatch
June 26, 1945 - December 1, 2020
Funeral services for John L. Hatch, 75, of Boise who died Dec. 1, 2020, will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Due to health restrictions limiting gatherings, services will be live-streamed by Alden-Waggoner Funeral Home. Military honor burial services will follow and be live-streamed. Please visit www.aldenwaggoner.com/johnhatch
for more information
John was born June 26, 1945, in Weiser, Idaho, the youngest of 10 children of John Lawrence and Della Miller Hatch. He graduated from Weiser High School, where he was a member of the tennis team. Tennis was a life-long love of his, playing on competitive teams for most of his life.
He also loved hiking, camping and fishing in Idaho's backcountry. There was no dirt mountain road too obscure to explore.
He served in the U.S. Army 167th Signal Corps in Viet Nam, receiving an honorable discharge in December 1967.
He earned his Bachelor's degree from Utah State University and a Master's in Public Administration from Boise State University.
His life's work was in service to the people of Idaho and beyond. He was an Idaho Farm Bureau Federation fieldman and then Director of Public Affairs. He was a lobbyist to the State Legislature and he formed many lasting friendships.
He was natural resource and agricultural liaison for Sen. Steve Symms, and then Congressman, now U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. He was appointed by President George H. W. Bush to serve as Western Region Director of the Rural Development Administration in 1992.
He was appointed by Gov. Phil Batt to serve as Director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture in 1995.
He was administrative officer for the Bureau of Land Management Boise District until he retired in 2010.
He married Dawn Collins Cassell in 1985 and became father to her four children. They lived in Pocatello and later moved to Boise.
John was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and he will be missed tremendously. He was a man of great and humble faith in the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two half-sisters, Lucile and Lillian; and sisters, Dorothy Arment and Eileen Hatch.
He is survived by his wife of Boise; children, Steven Scott Cassell, Cynthia K C Meyer (Rick), Teresa Dawn Robinson (Paul), Brenda Lee Kipling (Rudyard J); seven grandchildren; sisters and brother, Geneve Romriell, Carol Clayton, Margie Skow, JoAnn Petersen, Larry Hatch, Emily Leach, and Donna Brown.