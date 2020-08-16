1/2
John Hyder
1943 - 2020
John Richard "Dick" Hyder
04/06/1943 - 08/03/2020
John Richard "Dick" Hyder 77, much loved son, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather of Bulverde, TX passed away Monday, August 3. He suffered a stroke on March 5, 2020 and was recovering in a rehabilitation facility when he endured a heart attack and passed away. Dick was born April 6, 1943 in Excelsior Springs, MO. He moved to Idaho with his parents Jack and Ann in 1948.
He graduated from Boise High School and joined the Army Reserves. He later co-managed Joe's LB in downtown Boise. After marrying Mary Brink in 1971 and adopting her two children Sheri and Billy, they had a son Craig in 1973. When the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1980, Dick was working as a plumber and continued in that line of work until returning to Idaho. He then became a Plumbing Inspector for the State, in the Coeur d'Alene and McCall areas. Upon retirement he moved back to Alaska to be near his children and grandchildren. He lived with his son Craig and his family for the past ten years. Craig's family moved to San Antonio last year and Dick followed as he loved being with all of them, and they loved having him with them. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and he loved them dearly.
He had a kind heart, a great sense of humor, and would do anything for his family and friends. He had two special lifelong friends that were brothers to him, Denis Smith and Dave Light. Denis and Dave talked with Dick every day for the last 4+ months, sometimes multiple times a day. The family is so grateful for their support of Dick during his time in rehabilitation. They are true friends, in every sense of the word!
Dick was a little devil (as his Mother affectionately called him) who matured into a great man. He was a Christian and is now at peace with his savior Jesus Christ. A ZOOM memorial service is being planned for early September. Information for the service will be shared on Dick's Facebook page later this month. His ashes will be spread in his favorite fishing spot on the Kenai River, next summer in Alaska.
Dick is survived by his three children Sheri Carr of Homer, AK, Bill and his wife Andrea Hyder of San Diego, CA, Craig and his wife Carolyn Hyder of Bulverde, TX, Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Ann Fisk of Boise, ID, Mike Hyder of Boise, ID, Patty Howarth of Eagle, ID and Jay Hyder of Boise, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Ann Hyder. He was loved and will be missed by many friends and family. The family requests no flowers and asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
