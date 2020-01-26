|
John Edward Littlefield
August 28, 1945 - January 8, 2020
John E. Littlefield went home to be reunited with his savior on January 8th, 2020, just days after leaving the hospital to recover following surgery.
John was born in Ontario Oregon to Harry and Charlotte Littlefield, the third son of five inseparable boys; Dave, Bob, John, Dean & Don. John still called the Littlefield family ranch in Oregon, 30 miles East of Harper, "home." He returned there any time anyone was interested in going for a drive.
John was an adventurer, engaging story-teller, extremely hard worker, and an avid boater with the Coast Guard Auxiliary - serving more than 20 years. John and Yvonne took their boat from Anacortes to Juneau Alaska and back. They also spent many summers touring the San Juan Islands in the boat. They explored many adventures, always inviting family and friends along as they made many great memories in their 47 years together. His favorite hobby in his later years was building classic cars, going to car shows with family, jeeping with friends, and touring the country with Yvonne in their motorhome over most every state in the United States, Baja Mexica, and Canada. He had many dear friends and family in Nampa where he lived and in Yuma where they wintered that he loved living life alongside.
John leaves behind his sweet wife Yvonne, sons Brad (Tammy) Littlefield, Paul Littlefield and Sam Inman, daughters Angela DelCurto (Dan), Jamie Chapman (Gary) and Paula Bartlett (Steve), brother Don Littlefield and Dean Littlefield (Peggy), and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by dad Harry, mom Charlotte, brothers Bob and Dave, niece Sunny, grandson Brennan, and granddaughter Amber. We are never fully healed or complete until we are in our heavenly home and John, "Dad", "Pops" is now home. He may not be here physically, but hid presence in our memories isn't gone.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held in Ontario this spring when his family and friends are home from Yuma, and when we can leave from the family's plot at the Ontario cemetery for a drive out to the Littlefield Family Ranch area East of Harper to spread some of John's ashes as weather permits. We will share the date from his Facebook.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020