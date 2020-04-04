|
John Richard "Dick" McCurry
June 20, 1926 - March 31, 2020
John Richard "Dick" McCurry, 93, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was the son of Raymond and Gertrude McCurry, born June 20, 1926 in Meridian, ID.
He was drafted right out of high school into the military. Upon returning, he farmed and later went to work for Parma School District where he met his wife, Geneva. They were married April 13, 1952 and had 67 years together. He also loved hunting, camping, and fishing.
He leaves behind his wife, Geneva; 4 children, Diana (McCurry) Snyder, John Jr, Tim and Tom; 2 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is survived by 4 sisters, Maize Cornwell, Evelyn Wyatt, Donna Bonds, and Maxine McCamish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
A special thanks to Horizon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . At his request, there will be no services. Friends can share a memory of Dick at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 4, 2020