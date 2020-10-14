1/1
John Noble
1925 - 2020
John Edgar Noble
John Edgar Noble Jr. passed peacefully from this life on Friday, October 9, 2020. John was born on November 8, 1925 in Boise, Idaho, the oldest of a family of seven children to parents John and Priscilla Allen Noble. His first four years were spent on a farm south of Boise in the mountains, then his family moved to Kuna. He grew up helping on the Kuna farm working in the fields and milking cows. He enjoyed school and activities at church. In 1943, he left school as a sophomore and registered in the Army Air Force during WWII. He trained and served in Texas, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Cuba and California and earned Staff Sergeant. He liked taking pictures, developing, and sharing them. He also barbered hair while serving. After returning home from the service in 1946, he spent a short while in high school, then took the GED, and went to Brigham Young University for two and a half years and then married Pearl Holladay on May 16, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They raised their 8 children on farms in Melba, then Kuna, growing crops and milking cows. He especially enjoyed being outside and seeing things grow. He liked taking his family on fishing trips and hunting animals with friends and later with his sons and grandsons. John and Pearl enjoyed dancing and served as dance directors to the youth early in their marriage. He also served as home teacher, Young Men's president and helped manage the church farm here locally. They purchased a boat and had many water skiing outings with family and friends. John also took up snow skiing later in life and skied with family at Bogus Basin. John and Pearl especially enjoyed square and round dancing, dancing locally and in Portland, Salt Lake and McCall with friends. John and Pearl went on trips to Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, and Yellowstone several times; and the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and farther east to visit and tour The Church sites. They were happy to support their sons and grandchildren on missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They attended baptisms and graduations for their grandchildren in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Oregon and Washington.
John was preceded in death by his wife Pearl, and eldest son Robert (Bob) Noble; his mother and father; his sisters, Agnes and Jean (Grow); and brother, David; and a foster daughter, Ruth Mabey. He is survived by Bob's wife Susan Noble; his children: Janet (Dennis) Smith, Diann (Rod) Wilcox, Victor (Elaine), Sheri (Grant) Leavitt, Dan (Suzanne), Jack (Khammay), and Gail (Jerry) Stark; brothers, Allen aned George Noble; and sister Sozel (Joe) Casasanto; as well as 45 grandchildren and 92 great-grandchildren!
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3305 W. Kuna Rd in Kuna with a viewing from 11:30 to 1:45 PM prior to the services. The services may be viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87041813067 Graveside services will be at the Kuna Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
11:30 - 01:45 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
OCT
16
Service
02:00 PM
viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87041813067
OCT
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
