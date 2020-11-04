John C. Osler
March 18, 1937 - October 23, 2020
John Osler, 83, of Caldwell, ID, died Oct. 23, 2020. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Claudette, for 63 years. John retired from Eddy's Bakery after 32 years. He is survived by his wife, Claudette (Poncia) Osler; children, Randy (Julie) Osler, Dan Osler, Trudi Dobson and Heidi (Michael) Reilly; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 2pm, Sat. Nov. 7 at Caldwell First Baptist (221 E Linden St, Caldwell, ID). See the full obituary at bowmanfuneral.com