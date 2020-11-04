1/1
John Osler
1937 - 2020
John C. Osler
March 18, 1937 - October 23, 2020
John Osler, 83, of Caldwell, ID, died Oct. 23, 2020. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Claudette, for 63 years. John retired from Eddy's Bakery after 32 years. He is survived by his wife, Claudette (Poncia) Osler; children, Randy (Julie) Osler, Dan Osler, Trudi Dobson and Heidi (Michael) Reilly; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 2pm, Sat. Nov. 7 at Caldwell First Baptist (221 E Linden St, Caldwell, ID). See the full obituary at bowmanfuneral.com


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral
02:00 PM
Caldwell First Baptist
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
