John F Salove, 88, of Marsing, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home of natural causes. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, from 5:00 p.m. until the Rosary begins at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16th at American Legion Post 128 Phipps-Watson Community Center, 126 N. Bruneau Highway, Marsing. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019