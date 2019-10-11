Home

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion Post 128 Phipps-Watson Community Center
126 N. Bruneau Highway
Marsing, ID
View Map
John Salove Obituary
John F Salove, 88, of Marsing, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home of natural causes. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, from 5:00 p.m. until the Rosary begins at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16th at American Legion Post 128 Phipps-Watson Community Center, 126 N. Bruneau Highway, Marsing. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019
