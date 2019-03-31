|
John W. Shelton, 83, of Boise, died Monday, March 25, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM-11:00AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00PM at Kuna Baptist Church, 1250 Linder Rd., Kuna. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, to view John's full obituary, his online guest book, or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com 208.466.3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019