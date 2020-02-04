|
John Paul Showalter
May 26, 1937 - January 28, 2020
In the comfort of tender loving care, John Paul Showalter passed away January 28, 2020. He was born May 26, 1937, to John and Elizabeth Darnell Showalter in Elmhurst, Illinois. He was the father to John, Debbie, June, Tom and Steve.
John had many interests and talents. His careers included mechanic, gas station owner, plumber, and classic car restoration. He enjoyed fishing, sailing, traveling and inventing.
In 2011, John married his life's love, Jewel Black, and moved to Idaho. John was welcomed into Jewel's family, and lively game nights around the kitchen table became a tradition. Jewel's farm and horse herd provided John unlimited opportunities to use his ingenuity and inventiveness.
John will be missed by all those who loved him.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020