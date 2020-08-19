John Dale "J.D." Simpson
July 9, 1930 - August 15, 2020
John Dale "J.D." Simpson, age 90, peacefully went home to the Lord August 15, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1930 in his grandparents' home, to Wade and Pearl Simpson. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1948. He married Mary McCurley, December 24, 1951 while on leave from the Air Force. They were stationed in California during his military service.
He was honorably discharged and returned to Nampa, Idaho to work on his family's farm. He enjoyed singing to the cows while milking them. This obviously led to his later love of singing and performing for others. He and Mary continued to work together their entire life. In 1964 they purchased Munford Building Supply which later became Simpson Building Supply. JD prided himself on remembering every customers name. While running the building supply they were heavily involved with the community of Nampa. He sang in the Majors and Minors for many years. One of the songs he was frequently requested to sing was Cattle Call. He was often requested to sing at funerals and sang at more than 200 funerals in the area.
J.D. and Mary retired to California where he was known as the gopher man on the golf course where he trapped over 2000 gophers. He was the go-to man for trapping gophers in the retirement community
He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, Karli, his sister, Lola and an infant daughter, Susann.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Simpson, his son, Dennis Simpson, and daughter Luann (Simpson) Denning. He has 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A short reception will follow the services at the funeral home and then a private family burial will be held in the Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers a charitable donation to the Idaho Youth Ranch is requested.
We are grateful for the loving care he received from Genesis Sunny Ridge.