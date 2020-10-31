John Joseph Vezzoso JR
November 3, 1943 - September 16, 2020
Johnny was born Nov. 3, 1943 and died Sept. 16, 2020. He died at home in Nampa with family by his side. Johnny was born in Nampa, Idaho to John J. Vezzoso, Sr. and Una O. Whitmire Vezzoso. Johnny went to grade school in Evansville, Ind. In 1957 his father left. Una and the 4 kids then moved back to Notus, Idaho where Johnny's grandparents, A W and Ollie Whitmire lived on a farm. Johnny loved the life on the farm. Johnny, his mother and siblings, Gary, Debbie, and Bill moved to Caldwell. Johnny went to the 11th grade in Caldwell then transferred to Middleton High School where he graduated with his best friend Eugene Fercho in 1962. Johnny met his future wife, Lila Welch at Vern's Truck stop in Garden City, where he cooked, and she was a waitress. They were married in 1965. Their first born was Melody with son John Jay to follow in 1968. Johnny was in the Navy Reserve and proud to be a Seabee. After his Navy training they lived in Vancouver, Washington and Johnny worked for Frito Lay in Portland, Oregon. Frito Lay shut down some of its operations in Portland and Johnny and family moved to Caldwell, Idaho. He worked at Gem Pool Care as a service man for a while, then started working for Amalgamated Sugar where he worked his way up to be a sugar boiler. While working at the Sugar Factory Johnny developed a serious brain aneurism. In 1982 the doctors did not give him much of a chance to live. He was flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester where there was the only doctor in the U. S. who had success with this type of brain aneurism surgery. Johnny proved them all wrong and came home telling his funny stories and sharing his booming laughter. This was just one of several times Johnny faced a life-threatening health crisis that he survived. God was not finished with him and although we miss him terribly, we know how blessed we were to have him with us for so long and look forward to seeing him again in Heaven. Johnny enjoyed collecting guns, knives, coins, fishing, and John Wayne movies in the early years. However, in more recent years his joy came from their pugs… Pugsy, Joey and Max. He was very proud of the tomatoes, peppers, and other produce he planted and harvested. Sharing the bounty with friends and family made him very happy. Johnny loved to cook, collect recipes, and took great joy in sharing meals with loved ones. In the last few years Johnny and Lila both really enjoyed feeding and seeing the many Hummingbirds that would visit regularly. We will always have fond memories of Johnny, his stories, his humor, and laughter whenever we see a hummingbird. Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Austin Wanzer who Johnny deeply loved, as well as his mother, Una Wanzer and all his aunts, uncles and brother- in- law, Larry Aud. Johnny is survived by his wife Lila, daughter Melody (Aaron) Hawley, his son John Jay (Ronda) Vezzoso, 3 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. Also, his brother Gary (Carol) Vezzoso, sister Debbie Aud, brother Bill (Kim) Vezzoso, brothers David (Debbie) Wanzer and Doug Wanzer. Johnny found Jesus later in life, but he loved his Lord and Savior and went to church until it became difficult for him to attend anymore. It is not when you find Jesus, but if you do. Johnny loved his family. The grandkids and great grand babies brought him great joy. As he taught each of them to recite every time they left. "See ya later Alligator" …. "After while Crocodile" Graveside services and a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later time.