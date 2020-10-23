John Williams

John J. Williams
July 2, 1934 - October 6, 2020
John J Williams, went home to our Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in 1934 to John and Blanche Williams, the oldest of four children, Jay was raised in a God fearing, loving family that taught him the value of hard work and responsibility. He passed this virtue to his children, along with an easy smile and the ability to have fun. A husband, father, son, brother, uncle, teacher; his life touched so many people and we are all better for it.
Growing up in rural Idaho, Jay had an affection for rodeo and football. He played on the 8 man team in a leather helmet all through school. After he graduated from Council High School, he played football for the US Army stateside and overseas. Jay returned to help his parents with their butchering business in Council and he married Linda Gray from Indian Valley in 1960. They celebrated 60 years in March of this year.
Jay became involved in registered Appaloosa horses, earning awards for showmanship and breeding before earning his teaching degree from McPherson College in Kansas, where he played football for the Bulldogs. Again, Jay returned to Council to help his folks, taking a teaching job in Council. In 1969, he moved his family to Homedale and began teaching Wood Shop at Wilder Junior and Senior High Schools, and later at Homedale High School. During his teaching career, he helped coach several Junior High sports teams and supported his kids in all of their sports events. You would see Jay on the sidelines at every game, he was a player and a coach at heart, not a spectator. Later in life, he was on a bowling team in Homedale, plaques and trophies line the walls of his home now.
Jay made sure his kids were raised with an appreciation of animals, just as he was. Summer breaks from school were opportunities to learn and earn. We usually had livestock to care for, and Jay would work for local ranchers helping out where he was needed. He was also known to break a horse or two. Hunting, fishing, and 4-H were part of the sustainable lifestyle he wanted for his family.
Jay would build furniture and make leather goods in his shop at home, always in the middle of a project to give to his friends and family. After he retired from teaching, he opened JW Saw Sharpening which he operated until he retired a second time, at 80 years old, to spend more time fishing.
John J Williams is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry Williams. He is survived by his wife Linda; sisters, Carolyn Orr (Vern) and Jackie Billington (Sid); his children, Doug (Traci) Williams, Brad Williams, Deb (Bud) Harris, Diane (Andy) Stercks; and his grandchildren: Josh Calzacorta, Shelby (Tanner) Smith, Kaye (Bryan) Champine, Sam (Macenzie) Newman, Hailey (CJ) Gelderman, Cord Hancock, Kimmi Hancock, Kyrra Burton plus numerous Great Grands, Nieces and Nephews, Students, Neighbors, and Friends.
We all love you and miss you Grandpa! Your hardworking days are over and there is time to fish now. We'll see you at the lake on the other side.
A Celebration of Life is postponed until next spring, condolences can be sent to Linda in care of The Gables -917 E Ustick Rd., Caldwell, ID 83605. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
