Johnny (John) Dean Haines

April 26, 1955 - April 16, 2019

Johnny (John) Dean Haines passed on to the great fishing hole in the sky on

April 16, 2019. We are sure he was greeted by his Dad in a ford pickup. John was born in Nampa, Idaho, to Mary Ann and Jack Haines. He has 5 siblings: sister Linda, brother Calvin (Joy), brother Bill (Tammy), sister Deborah Ripplinger, and brother Jeff (Margaret). He is also survived by his mom, Mary Ann; son, Jayson (Gina) and a grandson due in July; former wife, Teresa Johnston; and step daughters, Jennifer and Cylina. He is also survived by a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nephews and nieces. John was preceded in death by his dad, Jack; his grandparents, two uncles, one aunt, and a nephew.

John went through all 12 grades in Kuna, Idaho. He graduated from Kuna

High School in 1973. John was very athletic competing in basketball and football. After graduation he began working in farming and dairy for Stewart Farms and Davis Ida-Crest Farms. He also worked for Top Concrete as the Curb Machine Head, and at the time of his passing was working for G & B Concrete. He took meticulous care of his truck and his equipment. He was also practical. He purchased his first home in Kuna, Idaho, at 19, where he lived until his passing.

John worked so he could afford to hunt and fish. Kuna John, as he was

known by his fishing buddies, was never happier than when he was outdoors

catching the first and biggest salmon or steelhead, and packing out the biggest elk. John most often went by himself, so the fishing holes and hunting spots will forever remain a secret.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Falcon Crest Golf Course on Cloverdale

Road; Kuna, Idaho, on Sunday, April 28, from 1-4 p.m. Plan to have lunch and bring a signed fishing lure for our tribute board. Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019