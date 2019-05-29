Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Nampa 41st Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
18486 Middleton Road
Nampa, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Nampa 41st Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
18486 Middleton Road
Nampa, ID
JON STEPHENSON, 76, of Nampa, passed away May 21, 2019 at his home due to natural causes. Funeral services will be held 12:30pm Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Nampa 41st Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 18486 Middleton Road, Nampa, Idaho 83687. A viewing will be held from 11:30-12:15p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements provided by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. (208) 467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 29, 2019
