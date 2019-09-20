|
|
Jonathan Reed Roberts
April 24, 1973 - September 12, 2019
Jonathan Reed (Jon) Roberts was born in Nampa to Pat and Reed Roberts April 24, 1973. Friends and family were at his bedside when he passed away at St. Lukes in Meridian on September 12th.
He is survived by his parents of Nampa. Sisters: Stacia (Jim) Stansell, Kuna and Paige (Jim) Livingston, King Salmon Alaska. Brothers: Todd and Scott (Jennifer) Roberts, Nampa. Children: Caden, Madelynn, and Jonathan Roberts, Meridian. Stepdaughter Anberlynn Chase, Meridian. Several other family members including special cousin Tony Hay and Nephew Derek Kuster.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Stanley & Clara Roberts, Cedar City Ut. Maternal grandparents Stanley & Clara Mikulewicz, Panguitch Ut. Brother Michael Kipp (Kipp) Roberts, Nampa.
His unexpected passing was eased by the care we received from the staff at St. Lukes. Their primary goal of keeping him comfortable his last hours was a comfort to all of us.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Caldwell Veterans' Memorial Hall, 1101 Cleveland Blvd, Wednesday, September 25th noon to 2.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019