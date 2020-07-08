Jonathan "Jon" Edward Yorgason
Jonathan Edward Yorgason, 48, of Middleton, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in a motorcycle accident. Jon was born in Boise, Idaho on August 6, 1971, to Ramon and Marilyn Yorgason. Jon is survived by his wife Kami; his children: Abi, Gabe, Josh, Noah and Eli; his parents and his siblings: David (Lucy) Yorgason, Christopher (Annette) Yorgason, Rebecca (Jacob) Brown, Matthew Yorgason, Martha (Ryan) Grace, Deborah (Greg) Barton, and Andrew (Kelli) Yorgason; and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Middleton Stake Center, located at 23644 Old Highway 30, Caldwell. Because of COVID-19, the funeral will also be broadcast for those who are unable to attend. A video link will be coming soon and can be found at the end of his obituary at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
A public viewing will be held at The Church from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020. Jon will be interred at the Cloverdale Cemetery Friday at 12 noon.