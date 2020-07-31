Joni Cuttlers

Joni Kay Cuttlers passed away July 26, 2020, at home surrounded by love and family. Joni was born and raised in Idaho and was a Meridian High School graduate. She found joy in family, sewing, clipping coupons, and spending time with her beloved service dog, Kendra. Joni had a love of traveling, photography, board games, and gathering memories at every turn of life.
Joni is survived by her parents, George Cuttlers of Meridian and Toni Miller of New Plymouth; her partner, Ron of Boise; siblings: KC (Fran) of Mesa, AZ, Jen (Duston) of Meridian, and De Anna (Jeremy) of Kuna; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews.
The family would like to thank First Choice Hospice for all the love and support they showed to Joni and our family. Remembrances may be left for the family on Joni's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
. Please check the website for updated service information, you are also welcome to Accent Funeral Home at 208-888-5833. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal shelter in Joni's name.