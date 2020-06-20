Jose DeValle

Jose DeValleJanuary 27, 1935 - June 11, 2020Jose DeValle, 85, of Nampa, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosa, and his five children: Noe, Mary, Gracie, Josie and Sara.Jose was born January 27, 1935, in Alamo, Texas. He moved with his family from Texas to Idaho in the late 1950s, where Jose and Rosa were married. They raised their family in Nampa, Idaho, while working for the Canyon County Highway District.For the last few years, Jose battled cancer, but he refused to talk about it. He wanted to talk about positive things in life and his love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Jose was an avid (daily) Bible reader and a devout Jehovah's Witness. His focus was on the resurrection promise found in God's word at John 5:28-29 and Revelation 21:3-4, which brought him great comfort.It is that Bible-based promise that he shared for years with all those he came in contact with, providing God's hope for people who were looking for a better future.Jose was well-respected, loved, and will be missed.