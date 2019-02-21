|
|
Jose Martin Lopez, 49, of Caldwell, passed away on Feb 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Memorial Mass will be held on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 1pm in the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Caldwell. Viewing will be held on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 from 5-7pm in the Flahiff Funeral Chapel. Rosary will be Feb22, 2019 from 7-8pm in the Flahiff Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be Feb 25, 2019 following services. Obituary can be read online at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019