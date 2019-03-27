Jose M Ramirez

April 13, 1958 - March 19, 2019

Jose M Ramirez 60 of Parma Idaho, lost his battle with cancer on March 19, 2019. He was in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his many family and friends.

Jose was born on April 13th 1958 in Florencia De Benito Juárez, Zacatecas Mexico to Leandro Ramirez and Ermelinda Muro.

Jose immigrated to this country when he was just 16 years old. His fist place of employment in this country was Saxton Ranch by lake Lowell in caldwell. He then went to work in Nysa Oregon where he met and fell in love with Erlinda Perez whom he always said was the love of his life. They married and had three children, and settled in Parma Idaho. He always had a love for farming and worked for two companies during his life. He first worked for JC Watson in Parma for 15 plus years. Then he went to work for E&B Farms in Wilder Idaho. He always said that god was looking down on him when he put Sid and Randy Maxwell In his path. He always talked about how great his bosses were and he truly felt like they were his family not his employers. We want to thank the Maxwell's at E&B farms for all that they did for our father. We can never thank them enough for being so wonderful and kind to him. He loved you guys like brothers, and Randy he loved your girls like they were his grandkids!

Jose had one of the biggest hearts that you would ever see. He was always doing something for someone else even if he didn't know them. So on Friday March 29th we would like to make it "SHOW JOSE KINDNESS" day. We would like for everyone to do something nice, kind , or special for someone else. Pay for someone's coffee, shake someone's hand, anything that shows kindness to someone else, is what Jose Ramirez was all about!

Jose is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Erlinda Ramirez (Perez) and his 3 children, Ermalinda (Noe), Alex (Annie), and Emilia. His pride and joy grand children Victoria, Elieanna, Jahyir, Angel,Christian,Eli,and his little man Ayden. His step grand children (but he always said he loved just the same) Lola, Isacc, Janessa, and Enrique. His brothers and sisters Refugio Ramirez (Margarita), Eufracio Ramirez (Phyllis),Estela R Covarrubias (Jose Luis),Eulalia Rivas (Rafael),Maria De La Luz Ramirez (Silvino) Ofelia Covarrubias (Jesús) He is proceeded into death by his parents Leandro and Ermelinda Ramirez, his brother Malaquias, his sister Margarita, his grandchildren Josephina and Jose Alonzo.

A viewing will be held at the Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell on Thursday March 28th from 5pm to 7pm and the Rosary from 7-8pm. The mass will be on Friday March 29th at 10am at Our Lady Of The Valley in Caldwell. Interment to follow at Parma Cemetery.