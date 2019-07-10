Josefina Berumen

April 12, 1944 - July 5, 2019

Josefina Berumen, 75, of Nampa, passed away on July 5, 2019, while surrounded by her family at her home.

She was born in Juventino Rosas, Guanajuato, Mexico on April 12, 1944 to Sixto and Guadalupe Hernandez. At the age of 22, she met the love of her life, Luis Berumen and started their family in Los Angeles with four children. She later became a United States citizen. In 1993 she and her family moved to Nampa, where she was a member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church.

Josefina is survived by her husband, Luis; her children Nancy, Ernest, Esther and Daniel; her grandchildren Edwin, Victoria, Brandon, Sophia and Isla; and her siblings Carlos, Alfredo and Francisca.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Please join the family in praying the Rosary on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 10, 2019