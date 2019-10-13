|
Joseph E. Evanich
May 16, 1928 - August 26, 2019
Beloved husband of Deloris ("Dee") M. Evanich, his spouse of 69 years and loving father of Daniel J. Evanich, Steven M. Evanich, David C. Evanich, Marla S. England, and Angela D. LaFrance. Joe Sr. was preceded in death by his son Joseph E. Evanich Jr. Joe is also survived by his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren
After graduating from High School in Springfield, Illinois, in 1947, Joe entered the U.S. Marine Corp at the age of 17. He received an honorable discharge after two years, then completed studies in Radio and
Television Servicing in Chicago in 1949. Joe was an early pioneer in the evolution and understanding of a bold new technology called television. His career in the TV industry over the next 35 years took him and his family to Colorado, New Mexico, California, Idaho, and Oregon. One of his favorite activities was to relax on fishing trips to the Rocky Mountains while living in Colorado and later to the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho. He loved to plan these fishing and camping vacations with the entire family involved. Family outings were one of his passions that continued all through his youngest children and grandchildren's lives while living in Aloha, Oregon. He felt it was important to pass on his knowledge of life and wisdom learned through his experiences. Family bonds were very important to him. Joe retired from The Magnavox Company (North American Phillips Corp.) in 1985 while living in Aloha, Oregon.
Upon retirement, Joe and his wife Dee settled in the small town of Lincoln City, on the coast of Oregon. For about 10 years they operated a small ice-cream and confectionary shop catering to the busy summer tourist trade in Lincoln City. During this time, Joe was proud of being selected by AARP in
Lincoln City to teach the local "55 Alive Driving Course for Drivers 55 and Older." Another favorite pastime of his was making custom bird houses and feeders from discarded wood pieces. He always maintained a beautiful garden and yard wherever they lived.
Joe and Dee re-located in Sebring, Florida in the mid 1990's seeking a milder climate for retirement. In 2016, they returned to Nampa, Idaho, to be closer to family.
Private services will be held for immediate family at a scheduled time in the near future.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019