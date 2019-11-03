|
|
Joseph Keith Hackwell
June 29, 1929 - October 27, 2019
Joseph Keith Hackwell, of Boise, ID, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Boise at the age of 90.
Keith was born on June 29, 1929, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Matthew and Catherine Hackwell. Keith had an older brother Matthew (Steve) and an older sister Alison. Alison was born an invalid, and Keith spent her whole life looking after her and making her life better. The family moved to Idaho Falls, ID, when dad was one year old, and they started the Idaho Falls Bedding Company. Keith grew up with his horses, was a Posse member and became a trick rider in his teens. Keith attended school in Idaho Falls and worked for the family business until he joined the Army in 1950. Keith served overseas in Europe until 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1956. After returning from the service, he worked at the Bedding Company, where he became quite an accomplished furniture upholsterer. He also furthered his education at Rick's College, and then he adventured to Los Angeles, CA, where he learned the art of drapery manufacturing and design. In 1954, he met Lucy "Ione" Smith, the love of his life. They married on April 6, 1955, and had two sons, Michael and Robert (Bob). In 1960, they bought the Economy Mattress Company in Boise, ID, and Keith spent time running between Idaho Falls and Boise. He moved the family to Boise in 1966, sold Idaho Falls Bedding in 1974, and changed Economy Mattress Company to Leisure Industries (Leisure Mattress).
Keith was well known from Jackson Hole, WY, to Boise for his upholstery and drapery work. He had design patents on mattresses and developed a sleeping bag with sheets attached. All that Keith needed was a pair of scissors and some cloth, and his creativity took over.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Catherine, his older brother Steve and his sister Alison. He is survived by his wife, Ione, and his two sons, Michael (Linda) and Bob (Carole). He had two grandchildren, Taylor and Jason, and two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Kendra.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9, between 4:00-7:00pm, at the Riverside Hotel, Liberty Event Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019