Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Nampa 24th Ward LDS meetinghouse
88 S. Happy Valley Rd
Nampa, ID
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Nampa 24th Ward LDS meetinghouse
88 S. Happy Valley Rd
Nampa, ID
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Utah, ID
View Map
Joseph Harris Jr.

Joseph Harris Jr. Obituary
Joseph William Harris, Jr, 82, of Nampa, passed away March 8, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. March 16 at Nampa 24th Ward LDS meetinghouse located at 88 S. Happy Valley Rd in Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial Mon. March 18, at Salt Lake City Cemetery in Utah. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
