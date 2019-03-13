|
|
Joseph William Harris, Jr, 82, of Nampa, passed away March 8, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. March 16 at Nampa 24th Ward LDS meetinghouse located at 88 S. Happy Valley Rd in Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial Mon. March 18, at Salt Lake City Cemetery in Utah. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019