Joseph John Liotine, Jr.
July 20, 1944 - September 8, 2020
Joseph John Liotine, Jr., 76, of Nampa, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Joe was born on July 20, 1944 in San Francisco, CA to Joseph Sr. and Palma Avanti Liotine. Joe spent 35+ years in the car business and then started going to storage auctions and fixing old furniture to look like new. He fished when he could.
Joe was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lynn; Daughters, Vicki (Tony) Crowell of Nampa, Michelle Weismore of Livingston, KY; Brothers, Chris (Mary) and Anthony (Carol) of Orangevale, CA, Jim (Paula) of Oklahoma City, OK; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and one more great on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 grandchildren and all his aunts and uncles.
A celebration service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020. So that we can social distance due to Covid-19, please bring a chair and mask (if wanted) and a story about Joe to 126 Bryson Court Nampa and join the family for refreshments and friendship.
