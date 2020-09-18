1/1
Joseph Liotine Jr.
1944 - 2020
Joseph John Liotine, Jr.
July 20, 1944 - September 8, 2020
Joseph John Liotine, Jr., 76, of Nampa, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Joe was born on July 20, 1944 in San Francisco, CA to Joseph Sr. and Palma Avanti Liotine. Joe spent 35+ years in the car business and then started going to storage auctions and fixing old furniture to look like new. He fished when he could.
Joe was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lynn; Daughters, Vicki (Tony) Crowell of Nampa, Michelle Weismore of Livingston, KY; Brothers, Chris (Mary) and Anthony (Carol) of Orangevale, CA, Jim (Paula) of Oklahoma City, OK; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and one more great on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 grandchildren and all his aunts and uncles.
A celebration service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020. So that we can social distance due to Covid-19, please bring a chair and mask (if wanted) and a story about Joe to 126 Bryson Court Nampa and join the family for refreshments and friendship.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com






Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
126 Bryson Court
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
