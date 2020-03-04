|
Joseph Hooper Luppens
08/04/1936 - 02/26/2020
Joseph, a longtime resident of Kuna, ID passed away on February 26, 2020 in Kuna, ID. Joe enjoyed volunteer work. He chaired the 2010 Kuna Census Committee, a member of the Ada County Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, Kuna's Committee to bring a club to Kuna, served as president and secretary of his homeowners association and delivered meals for the Meals On Wheels Program and blood from the Red Cross to local hospitals. Joe graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. He was a teacher, administrator and elementary school principal in the Adams County Colorado Five Star School District totaling twenty-seven years. Besides his tenure as an educator, Joe spent thirteen years in the Marine Corps Reserves as an administrative officer and air controller. He retired at the rank of major. He is survived by his wife Dottie, daughter Jennifer Mahoney, son Jeffrey Luppens, son Brian Crabtree, stepson William Jackson, stepdaughter Karen Jackson and eight grandchildren. Joe would want to be remembered as a faithful servant for our Lord Jesus Christ. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March, 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm at New Beginnings Christian Church, 820 Linder Rd, Kuna, ID 83634.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020