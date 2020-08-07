Joseph Lee May IIIOctober 30, 1972 - July 29, 2020On Wednesday July 29,2020 Joseph Lee May was taken from this world. Born in Alaska on Oct. 30, 1972 to Jorge Paninski II and Kathleen Sanicki . Being an Army kid he moved around the globe. At 17 he joined the Navy to Serve in Desert Storm. He settled in his dream. Buying his own Kenworth and starting his own long haul business. He left behind his son Dakota, two girls Lillie ( 2), Paislee (4mo.), and a baby on the way he didn't know about yet. He leaves behind his wife Ashley May , Kathi (mom), Jorge (dad). His brothers Tim, Jamie, Jordon, and Josh. Both parents remarried adding Paul and Charlene to the list of who loved him. He was an Uncle to many.A private mass was held August 6, 2020. A by invitation only celebration of life will be held on August 8, 2020. He is greatly and deeply missed.