Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Joseph Schmigel III


1957 - 2019
Joseph Schmigel III Obituary
Joseph Valentine Schmigel III, 61, of Caldwell, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at a Nampa hospital. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. To sign Joseph's online guestbook, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. 208-466-3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
