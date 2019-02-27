Joseph Edward Smith

Joe "Jody" Smith, of Nampa, Idaho passed peacefully at age 86 from this world on Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born to Ed and Goldie Smith on April 8, 1932 in the tiny Ozark town of Coin, Arkansas. The family, including his older brother Melvin, moved west in 1938 and settled on the high desert town of Jerome, Idaho. His younger sister, Shirley, would soon join the family. Being raised in wheat fields and helping on a working farm taught Joe many of the skills that would go on to define his life…Hard work and ingenuity are two things to name just a few. Riding astride his horse, with rifle in hand, across the scrubland, he developed into an excellent marksman. He attended Jerome, Wendell and Hagerman schools and graduated from Bliss High School in 1950. Joe was particularly proud of raising a Blue-Ribbon Grand Champion Aberdeen Angus Bull, named Atomic Energy, which sold for the astronomic price of $1,025-a fortune at the time. After proudly serving his country in a 4-year deployment with the United States Air Force, running communication support in a mobile squadron in France and Germany, he returned home to Idaho. On December 9, 1955 he met, courted and the next year married the love and light of his life, Barbara Jean Armfield. Their union spanned 62 years and produced two children, Rob Dean and Pamela Jo. His family was, without doubt, the joy of his life.

Early on, Joe was employed at Dewey Palace Hotel, Edson Diel Farmers Insurance (Nampa) and then Standard Oil (Boise). In 1961, he began his 27-year career with the United States Post Office. He was an embodiment of the postal motto: Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.

Joe supported the endeavors of his family, from leadership as a Scout Master for Rob's Boy Scout troop to travelling to band and twirling events for Pam. He was also an ardent Boise State Bronco fan! Go, Bronco nation.

After retirement, Joe and Barbara embarked upon many adventures. They enjoyed the numerous trips they took in their fifth wheel with their Good Sam Cascade Ramblers club in Cascade, Idaho. Time at their hand-crafted log cabin below West Mountain was precious. Many family gatherings were cherished hunting, fishing, hiking, four-wheeling and sitting around the campfire, sharing stories and s'mores. Escaping Idaho winters, they would join other snowbirds and took their fifth wheel south to Arizona. Family remained a central source of pride and joy as they ventured throughout the west, including Alaska and Hawaii, to spend time with Rob and Pam as they built their careers and established their families.

Joe is survived by eternal soul mate, Barbara Jean. His legacy lives on in son Rob (and Sharon) Smith of Nampa, daughter Pam (and Joe) Landoni of Sequim, Washington and grandchildren Karina Smith, Joshua Smith, Joseph Landoni and Katherine Landoni. Additionally, Joe is survived by great-grandchildren, Dallen and Harrisen Smith, boys to Joshua Smith.

The family would like to thank the gracious support of Treasure Valley Hospice in granting Joe's final wishes. A memorial is set at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. A celebration of life will be immediately following the memorial at Rob and Sharon Smith's house, Nampa. An 11:00 a.m. military honors is planned for Monday, March 4 at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise.