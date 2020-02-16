Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Nampa First United Methodist Church
2717 12th Ave. Rd.
Nampa, ID
Joshua Odermott


1980 - 2020
Joshua Odermott Obituary
Joshua Paul "Josh" Odermott
July 28, 1980 - February 3, 2020
Joshua Paul "Josh" Odermott, 39, of Caldwell, Idaho was born on July 28, 1980 and went to Heaven to be with his mother Sandra Odermott and father Otto "Ray" Odermott on February 3, 2020.
Josh is survived by the mother of this children Corissa "Cori" Stephanidis; his daughter Zoey Odermott; and his son Zander Odermott; his sister Melissa Lowery; and nephews Michael and Johnathan Lowery; his 3 aunt's and several cousins.
Services will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Nampa First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
