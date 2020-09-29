Josie Ortivez

Josie Ann OrtivezMay 1, 1962 - September 21, 2020Josie Ann Ortivez, of Nampa, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 58 years.Josie was born May 1, 1962 in Daltan, Nebraska to parents, Jake Ortivez and Esther Vidal. She was one of six children.Her family settled in Nampa where she grew up and had the opportunity to graduate from high school and attend some college, including beautician school. She worked at Regis Hair Salon for several years before ultimately settling into her career with the Army and the Army National Guard. She took great pride in her service to her country, with a tour in Desert Storm. She served proudly for 26 years. Besides her career, Josie found joy in the outdoors, and was often out either fishing, hunting, or tending to her amazing garden, which was as vibrant as she. For many years she enjoyed her time in the Searcher's Bass Club.Josie is survived by her children, Jake Ortivez, Patrick Ortivez, and John Aguirre; her mother, Esther Ortivez; siblings Carlos Ortivez, Lee Ortivez, John Ortivez, Jeanann Vasquez, and Carol Ortivez; and eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her father, Juan Jake Ortivez; brothers David, Frank, Julian, Michael Larry, and Michael James Ortivez.Family and friends may call at the Aslip & Persons Funeral Chapel from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with the recitation of the Rosary at 6 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, 510 W Roosevelt Ave, Nampa, ID on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.