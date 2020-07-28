Joyce Currie

Joyce E. Currie

June 29, 1934 - July 17, 2020

Joyce was born in Ferrysburg, Michigan in 1934 to Louis and Christina Meyer. The youngest of five and with four older brothers, she grew up with tenacity. She was raised loving the Lord, attending Christian school and a member of the Christian Reformed Church.

In her early 20's she traveled with friends to California, with Hawaii as the intended destination. In God's providence, through the help of mutual friends, she met the love of her life Marshall, never making it to Hawaii until many years later. They were married in Michigan and returned to California to live and raise their family. In their 62 years of marriage, Mom and Dad were blessed with two children, Tamara in 1959 and Scott in 1960. As a family they enjoyed summer vacations which included camping, fishing and periodic road trips back to Michigan and North Carolina to visit family. Many weekends were also spent at their cabin and on the lake in Big Bear, CA.

Joyce worked at General Dynamics in Pomona, CA before starting their family. After Scott and Tami began attending school she worked as the church secretary for Lincoln Ave. Reformed Church. The job she loved most was as a real estate agent. Ultimately, she got her broker's license and served as President of the Corona-Norco Board of Realtors. She was assisting in transactions up to the time of her death.

In 2004 Dad and Mom moved to Marsing, Idaho fulfilling Dad's desire to leave California and live in the country. They became members of Mountain View Nazarene Church and remained active until their failing bodies prevented them from attending. Their last years became challenging with limited mobility, Dad's dementia and Mom's constant pain. All that seemed to disappear when the grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband Marshall. She is survived by her daughter Tamara (Howard) Tucker and son Scott (Kathy) Currie, grandchildren Danielle (Danny) Steinmeyer, Ryan (Jenna) Tucker, Kevin (Ashley) Tucker, Jacquelyn Currie and Jared (Meaghan) Currie and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Lord was gracious and merciful in removing her pain and providing total rest with Him, awaiting the day of Christ's return when our bodies will be resurrected.

A memorial to honor Joyce will be held on August 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at the United Reformed Church of Nampa, 12693 W. Orchard Ave., Nampa, Idaho 83651. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lifeline Pregnancy, 1323 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa, Idaho 83651 or Love INC, 16446 N. Franklin Blvd., Nampa, Idaho 83687.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store