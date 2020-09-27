1/1
Joyce Harness
1940 - 2020
Joyce Ilene Harness
February 10, 1940 - September 20, 2020
Joyce Ilene Harness, 80, died in Boise on September 20, 2020, after a short illness. She loved her family and friends, her pets, big band music, finding bargains, playing (and winning at) cards, and reading mysteries with animal protagonists. She is already greatly missed.
Joyce was born in Boise, Idaho, to Ralph and Mary Fry, and she lived in Boise her entire life, graduating from Boise High School in 1958. She'd be the first to tell you how much Boise had changed during her lifetime (mostly not for the better, in her opinion). In 1959 she married Donald Harness, and the two shared a wonderful life together for over sixty years. They raised two children and numerous four-legged "kids" during that time. All who knew her know how much she loved them all.
Joyce is survived by her beloved husband Don, children Kelley and Kirk and their spouses/partners Lynn and Mary, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Chris Fry, fur-babies Bentley and Sparky, and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.
No funeral is planned at the current time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Idaho Humane Society (https://idahohumanesociety.org/). Cards can be sent to Cloverdale Funeral Home. To leave tributes and condolences, visit https://www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com/tributes/Joyce-Harness.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 25, 2020
Joyce was my neighbor and we had many fur baby discussions over the years. I'm truly sorry for the loss of this wonderful woman. My deepest condolences.
Mary B Frazer
Neighbor
