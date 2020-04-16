|
|
Joyce Lenora Hayward
October 2, 1932 - April 9, 2020
Our precious Mom, Joyce Lenora Hayward, recently of Homedale, formerly of Star, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Mom was born to George F. Barber and Evelyn M. Rood Barber in Grayling, Michigan on October 2, 1932. She was the oldest daughter and second child of six. When she was a young girl, her family moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and became Yoopers. Mom attended Powell Township School in Big Bay and Graveraet High School in Marquette.
She met her future husband, Frank A. Hayward, in Big Bay when she was only 14. They married on December 31, 1949. Dad worked in the lumber business. Once they had their first three children, Dad knew he needed a more stable way to support his family so he joined the U.S. Army. He was no greenhorn to the military as he had already served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. They were stationed in Ft. Carson, Colorado; Frankfurt, Germany; Ft. Chaffee, Arkansas; and Ft. Bliss, Texas. When Dad went to school in Baltimore, Maryland, Mom moved back to Big Bay, Michigan with us seven kids. Dad got orders for Okinawa, Japan and we were off again. While living on Okinawa, Dad was sent to Vietnam for a year and Mom raised us kids on her own. In 1970, our family was sent to Idaho where Dad worked out of the Federal Building in Boise. They bought a home in Star and there they remained. Dad was sent to Korea for a year in 1976 and once again, Mom was raising us kids on her own.
Mom was a woman of many talents. She sewed some of her clothes, clothes for her three daughters and western shirts for Dad. Mom could also knit and crochet and was a terrific cook. She used her culinary talents and worked for the Meridian School District in the school lunch program. Later, she ran the Star Bar and Cafe and people came from all around for her delicious Mexican food on Friday nights.
In later years, Mom and Dad loved to travel and made many trips to the U.P. of Michigan as well as few trips to Florida where Dad's brother lived. In the early 90s, Mom and Dad began attending Dad's WWII Reunions which were held all over the United States. Dad reconnected with his Army buddies and Mom made new friends. Mom took a couple Carnival cruises with her daughters and two granddaughters. She loved to go to the casinos whether it was in Jackpot, Nevada; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Pendleton, Oregon; or Marquette, Michigan. You didn't have to ask her twice if she wanted to go.
One granddaughter described Mom as "sassy and always well put together." Her outfits always matched and had some sort of "bling". (Many of her clothes, shoes and jewelry came from QVC where Mom spent a small fortune.) She got her hair done weekly and her nails were always painted.
Mom was witty, even up until the end. When we asked her how she was feeling, she would respond, "with my fingers."
When Mom was 75, she and her sister, Sharon, got matching hummingbird tattoos to honor their sister, Sheila, who had passed earlier that year. She got another tattoo to honor Sharon when she passed. Dad disapproved of tattoos and had already passed away by this time, but we are sure that he wouldn't have minded.
When he heard that Mom passed away, her youngest grandson wrote, "She had been around the world, seen and done a lot of things and raised a big family. She fought for a long time and lived a full life." A granddaughter wrote, "They're together in the Big Rock Candy Mountains, doing crosswords and word searches, sitting in their recliners."
Mom is survived by her seven children: Allen (Judy) Hayward of Jordan Valley, Oregon; Leon of Wilder, Idaho; Anne (Ronnie) Stephens of Jordan Valley, Oregon; David Hayward of Star, Idaho; Doris (Richard) Hayward-Roland of Homedale, Idaho; Julie (Rex) Rettig of Nampa, Idaho; Luke (Connie) Hayward of Wilder, Idaho; 17 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sister, Patsy West of Commerce Township, Michigan; brother, Willy (Janice) Barber of Marquette, Michigan; sister-in-law, Emma Toman of Marquette, Michigan; and her dog, Shasta.
Dad preceded Mom in death in 2008 and they had been married for 58 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; two brothers, Harold and Orville Barber; and two twin sisters, Sheila Hudson and Sharon St. Germain.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Mom will be buried with Dad at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020