Joyce Ann Honey
6/26/1935 - 1/27/2020
Joyce Ann Honey passed away on January 27th at 9:52 pm at the age of 84.
She is survived by her children, Teresa, Loren, Deborah, Glen and many grandchildren.
Joyce was born in Yakima WA., moved to Kirkland WA. She eventually moved to Caldwell Id where she met her husband of 46 years. Joyce was active in the Avon Business. She help train and sell Avon. Her goal was to always help women become independent. She was top in her field becoming one of the best Avon sale people in the state of Idaho. She made a mark in her life. We will miss her and always use her life as sample of the right thing.
Funeral Services will be: Saturday February 8th at 10:00 AM
Nampa Christian Center
1423 2nd st so
Nampa, Id
Donations accepted to help pay for the services.
(there will be a short Celebration of life after the service)
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020