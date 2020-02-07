Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Honey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Honey


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Honey Obituary
Joyce Ann Honey
6/26/1935 - 1/27/2020
Joyce Ann Honey passed away on January 27th at 9:52 pm at the age of 84.
She is survived by her children, Teresa, Loren, Deborah, Glen and many grandchildren.
Joyce was born in Yakima WA., moved to Kirkland WA. She eventually moved to Caldwell Id where she met her husband of 46 years. Joyce was active in the Avon Business. She help train and sell Avon. Her goal was to always help women become independent. She was top in her field becoming one of the best Avon sale people in the state of Idaho. She made a mark in her life. We will miss her and always use her life as sample of the right thing.
Funeral Services will be: Saturday February 8th at 10:00 AM
Nampa Christian Center
1423 2nd st so
Nampa, Id
Donations accepted to help pay for the services.
(there will be a short Celebration of life after the service)
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -