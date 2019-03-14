Joyce Laverne Ryals (Hensen)

May 28, 1937 - March 9, 2019

Joyce Laverne Ryals (Hensen) of Ontario went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family, at the age of 81. She was born May 28, 1937 in Meridian, the daughter of Roy and Martha Hensen.

Joyce married her high school sweetheart and best friend "Butch" Elden Ryals on March 9, 1956. She was a homemaker who raised four children and later worked at Dr. Vassar's eye clinics in Caldwell and Karcher Mall, then in nutrition at Central Canyon and West Canyon elementary schools. Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church in Caldwell and was currently a member of Bible Baptist Church in Payette.

Butch and Joyce retired in 2001. In 2008 they moved to Ontario, Oregon where they built a home and enjoyed their days atop a wildflower and sage-crested butte they fondly called "The Nob." Joyce had the special gift of bringing life to all she touched. She was a skilled cook and yarn-crafter, a brilliant gardener and loving homemaker. To know Joyce was to know warmth and her gentle company was a joy to all who knew her. Joyce took great joy in her love for the Lord Jesus Christ, her Savior.

Joyce will be missed by her husband, Butch, her son, Rodney Ryals of Weiser, her daughters Diana (Ryals) Bates (husband: Mark Bates) of Boise, Riley (Ryals) Downing (husband: Bill Downing) of Ontario and grandchildren: Bruce Ryals, Scott Ryals, Jenni Baldwin, Eric Bates, and Maddy Bates. She is also survived by her brother, Lyle Hansen of Lake Elsinore (CA), nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and many other relatives.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Martha Hensen; her sister, Elizabeth McFall; her brother, James Hensen; her son, Andy Ryals; her grandson, Casey Downing, and her granddaughter, Monica Bates.

A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Payette on Saturday, March 23rd at 11am with a lunch reception following at 118 S Main St, Payette, ID, 83661. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary