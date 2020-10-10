1/1
Joyce White
Joyce Eyvonne White
August 23, 1940 - October 3, 2020
Joyce Eyvonne (Lewis) White, 80, left her body here and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home in Nampa, Idaho, surrounded by her family - holding her hands, talking, and reminiscing. Her glorious spirit has now joined her husband and family in Heaven.
Joyce (or Eyvonne, as she was sometimes known) was born August 23, 1940, to parents, Robert and Dortha (Flahaut) Lewis in Coalgate, Oklahoma.
She was blessed with six children and her grandchildren; Laurie Barrios (Shonne, Amanda, and Dustin); Victor Dean (Ryan, Tiffani, Shannon, and Trista); Kathryn Gronvold (Jamie and Angela); John Little (Veronica, Vanessa, Jarrett, and Alissa); Joyce Armijo; and Jeff Barnes (Steven and Dillon).
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Robert and Dortha; siblings: Bob, Cliff, Jim, Vic, Barb, and Sue; daughter, Kathy; and son, Vic.
She leaves behind 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and her brother, Jerry. She was also loved by her nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Joyce had a terrific sense of humor. She was quick-witted and fast with a joke. When she laughed, her eyes would smile. She was happiest while hunting, fishing, and enjoying all outdoor activities. She was a regional archer champion who received many awards.
She loved cooking, baking, and crocheting for her family and friends. She enjoyed karaoke and everybody loved to hear her sing. Heaven's choir sounds sweeter now that she is singing with them.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a celebration of her life will be planned later next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Idaho Humane Society.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
