Juan Almazan

Juan Canuto Almazan
Juan Canuto Almazan, 22, died while hanging out with friends on September 20, 2020, in a car accident. Viewing and Rosary services will be held from 4 -7 p.m. Sunday, September 27 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa, ID. Mass will be held at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, September 28 at Our Lady of the Valley, 1122 W Linden St, in Caldwell, ID Burial services will follow immediately after at Wilder Cemetery in Wilder, ID.
Juan, aka Juanito, Ito, Big J, To (pronounced toe), and The Sexi Beast by his closest of friends, was taken from this earth much too soon. Everybody who knew him would agree that Juan always had a smile on his face, regardless of what battles he may have been facing internally. Juan had a big personality in which would light up everyone he came into contact with. One of the biggest impacts he made was on his younger brother Jordan, who will always consider him his best friend.
Juan enjoyed spending his spare time working on writing music and drawing. He was employed at Allendale Produce for the last 3 years, and while his attendance was spotty at best, Juan loved his time there, (and it is apparent his co-workers loved him being there as well). Even though there was a language barrier between Juan and the majority of his co-workers, his sweet personality and smile were enough to still create lasting friendships.
Juan Canuto Almazan is survived by his parents Alicia Mora Almazan and Jose I Almazan; his siblings: Sonia Sua, Jordan Almazan, Michael Almazan and Joey Almazan; 6 niece/nephews; and numerous other extended family. Juan was loved by many and will always be remembered for his goofy, confident self.
Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208-467-7300)




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
SEP
27
Rosary
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley
SEP
28
Burial
Wilder Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
2 entries
September 24, 2020
May God our Lord bring healing to your sorrowful heart.
Carolina Salinas
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Esmeralda Lopez
Friend
