Juan Robles Sr.
Juan A. Robles, Sr.
August 5, 1959 - June 24, 2020
Juan A. Robles Sr., of Caldwell, was born August 5, 1959, and passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at West Valley Medical Center.
He was a damn good mechanic and auto body man, and was a pretty good painter too. The only thing he loved more than fixing cars was playing pool. He was pretty good at that also. He was married to Maria Susanna Guajardo for 18 years, with whom he shared three children: J., Julio "WhoBang", and Samantha "Sammie" Robles, all surviving.
He is survived by his siblings: Jesse Robles, Elva Ochoa, Yolanda Garcia, Celestino "Wolf" Robles, Estela Robles, Hermelinda Trejo, and Rosalinda Robles; several grandchildren; and a couple great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Armando Robles; nephew, Rudolfo "Rudy" Usog; father, Celestino Robles; and mother, Hermelinda Mendez-Robles.
"Ain't no thing, but a chicken wing"-AwPeez




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
I give my condolences to Johnny's family he was a good friend of mine . He made me laugh even when I was down. He had a good attitude even when things were bad he always looked at the positive things in life. Good bye my friend you will be missed by many I love you Johnny you will never be forgotten.
Sarah Bates
Family
