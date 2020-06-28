Juan A. Robles, Sr.August 5, 1959 - June 24, 2020Juan A. Robles Sr., of Caldwell, was born August 5, 1959, and passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at West Valley Medical Center.He was a damn good mechanic and auto body man, and was a pretty good painter too. The only thing he loved more than fixing cars was playing pool. He was pretty good at that also. He was married to Maria Susanna Guajardo for 18 years, with whom he shared three children: J., Julio "WhoBang", and Samantha "Sammie" Robles, all surviving.He is survived by his siblings: Jesse Robles, Elva Ochoa, Yolanda Garcia, Celestino "Wolf" Robles, Estela Robles, Hermelinda Trejo, and Rosalinda Robles; several grandchildren; and a couple great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Armando Robles; nephew, Rudolfo "Rudy" Usog; father, Celestino Robles; and mother, Hermelinda Mendez-Robles."Ain't no thing, but a chicken wing"-AwPeez