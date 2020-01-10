|
Juanita JJhaee Waskow
January 19,1942 - January 3,2020
JJhaee Waskow 77 of Nampa, passed away Fri. January 3, 2020. Born January 19, 1942, in Tonasket, WA. Daughter of Everett "Stub" Charles Bartlemay and Anita Eads Bartlemay. Her father was a World champion bronc rider and traveled the rodeo circuit. The family settled in Sisters, OR in 1949. She graduated Sisters High in 1960, where she was active in speech and drama and won the title Miss Deschutes County. She owned two stores called The Maids Quarters in Baker City and Ontario OR. She moved to Idaho in the late eighties, becoming an N.L. P. Practitioner and helped many in the community. She married the love of her life, Thomas Waskow of Nampa and together they created their own Garden of Eden from bare land. She leaves behind her husband Tom, three daughters LeAnn Cruz (Phil) of Washougal, WA; grandchildren Nolan and Colton and great grandson Harrison. Kristy Quigley Moser (Chris) of Caldwell; grandchildren Keesha and Richard and great granddaughters Alana and Nevaeh. Tara Vanderwiele (Casey) of Baker City, OR; granddaughters Dawson and Campbell. Her brother Charles Bartlemay of Prineville, OR; and half-sister Dorothy Tate of Mt. Angel, OR. JJhaee touched so many lives and made a lasting impact, she will be truly missed. A celebration of life will be held in her garden this spring.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020