|
|
Judith Davenport Fordham
Judith Davenport McDonald Fordham, 79 of Nampa, Idaho passed away gracefully and peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was welcomed in a joyous reunion with her husband Jack, parents Edward and Phyllis McDonald, and other family and friends who preceded her in death. She will continue to be loved and missed by those she left behind.
A viewing and memorial will be held in her honor October 26, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa, Idaho. (208-467-7300) She will be laid to rest with her husband at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in California, at a later date. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019