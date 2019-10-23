Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Fordham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Fordham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Fordham Obituary
Judith Davenport Fordham
Judith Davenport McDonald Fordham, 79 of Nampa, Idaho passed away gracefully and peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was welcomed in a joyous reunion with her husband Jack, parents Edward and Phyllis McDonald, and other family and friends who preceded her in death. She will continue to be loved and missed by those she left behind.
A viewing and memorial will be held in her honor October 26, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa, Idaho. (208-467-7300) She will be laid to rest with her husband at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in California, at a later date. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now