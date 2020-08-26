1/1
Judith Salskov
1947 - 2020
Judith Ann Salskov
Judy Ann Salskov was born January 22, 1947 in Nampa, ID and passed away August 18, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Violet Salek, Judy is survived by her three children: Eric, Teresa and Cory; their spouses; five grandchildren; her siblings John (Dixie) Salek and Sharon (Larry) Seibold; and countless nieces and nephews. Judy lived her life welcoming people and seeing the best in them and was always ready to talk and share a kind word with everyone she met. She unselfishly sacrificed for others throughout her life, and constantly worked to provide for her family before herself. An avid animal lover, she volunteered whenever possible at her local animal shelters. You could also always count on her to be cheering on the BSU Broncos football team and bringing her deviled eggs to the party. Judy loved her grandchildren dearly, and any opportunity to craft and color with them was met with enthusiasm. Every visit was filled with a surprise craft bag, reading, painting, drinking tea, icing cookies, and an abundance of love. She had the biggest heart and gave of it generously. We will miss her dearly and cherish the memories. A heartfelt thank you to the Meadow View staff and nurses who cared for Judy in her final months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to your local animal shelter.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
