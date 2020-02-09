|
Julia Jean Burham
December 01, 1941 - January 26, 2010
Julia Jean Burham (Dyer), age 78, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. She was born in Nampa, ID to Mark and Mary Dyer on December 1, 1941.
Julia grew up on the family farm outside Melba, ID, graduating from Melba High School in 1960. Following graduation, she married Norman "Bud" Skeen. They relocated from Melba, ID to Heyburn, ID and together they had five children during their nineteen years of marriage.
In 1979, Julia started the second chapter of her life when she married Darryl Burham. With Darryl's four children they created one big, blended family. They relocated from Idaho to Selah, WA in 1979. Julia started her career as court recorder for Yakima County and served for 14 years. When the couple later moved to Pendleton, OR, she served as court recorder for 5 years. Upon retiring, they returned to Idaho and settled along on the Snake River in Marsing, ID.
Wherever Julia lived, she has been a very active volunteer in her community. Most recently, Julia was a founding member of the Owyhee Garden Club and contributed her time and energy to the Owyhee County Sage Hens, the Nampa Garden Club and served on the Lizard Butte Library Board. Her greatest loves outside of her family were cheering on the Seattle Seahawks, cooking, canning, sewing, gardening and reading. You could often find her at the end of the day out on the deck watching the river go by with a cold gin & tonic and would gladly offer you one, if you were to stop by. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and the love of Darryl's life for 40 years.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents Mark and Mary Dyer and three brothers, Joe, Jay and Jim Dyer. Julia is survived by her husband Darryl, daughter Laura Cruz-Skeen, son David Skeen (Lynette), son Bradley Burham (Melissa), daughter Colleen Parrish (Martin), son Andrew Skeen (Wendy), son Matthew Skeen (Rachelle), son Joseph Skeen (Ginamarie), daughter Marla Immanuel (Rhammia), daughter Nancy Burham, seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Jane Fulp (Jack) and Martha Dyer-Allison (Martin).
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall, 1101 E. Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83606. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Lizard Butte Library in Marsing, ID.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020