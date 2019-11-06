|
|
Julia Jane Swayne Hyslop
September 6, 1923 - November 2, 2019
Julia Jane Swayne Hyslop, 96, of Nampa, Idaho, died on November 2, 2019. Julie, daughter of Samuel and Bertha Swayne, wife of L. Douglas Hyslop, Jr., mother to Julie Ann, Lynn Douglas, James, and Sara, and grandmother to 11, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Julie had a wonderful and generous way of making life-long friendships, which she said she learned from her father's love for her and her three sisters. She and her husband, Doug, created and nurtured many traditions to bring people together, from annual square dancing events and Christmas waffle parties to family cook-outs near Silver City. She loved and was loved by her Brethren Church and her Owyhee County Historical Society communities. Julie will be remembered for her kindness, hospitality, sense of humor, faith, and love of adventure, whether through travel or reading.
Julie authored three Owyhee County history books; was a founding member, museum director, and advocate for the Owyhee County Historical Society; served as Canyon County Planning & Zoning commissioner for several terms; and served as a Board Member for several groups, including the Silver City Homeowners' Association, Owyhee County Historical Society, and the Sam and Cleo Swayne Charitable Trust at Walters Ferry.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Doug, her four sisters, Cornelia, Rachel, Phyllis, and Virginia, and her son, Lynn. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Ann (Ron) Hanson and their children: David (Pamela) Hanson, Tia Hanson, and Sara Hanson; her daughter-in-law, Nancy (Lynn) Hyslop and their children: Dawn (Brian) Vezzoso, Lynn Douglas (Julie) Hyslop Jr., and Ted (Terra) Hyslop; her son, Jim (Jan) and their children: Penelope Hyslop (Eric Cassady), Chad (Courtney) Hyslop and Jesse Hyslop; and her daughter, Sara (David) Miller and their children: Stephen (Kathy) Miller, and Hannah (Kathy) Wilder. Julie enjoyed her 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation and viewing on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, Nampa, ID
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Nampa Church of the Brethren at 11030 Orchard Ave., Nampa, ID, 83651. A private burial will be held in the Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Owyhee County Historical Society at 17085 Basey Street, Murphy, ID, 83650.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019